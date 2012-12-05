FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian NATO envoy jumps to death at Brussels airport
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
December 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Serbian NATO envoy jumps to death at Brussels airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Video screenshot of NATA headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on December 5, 2012. REUTERS/TV

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Serbia’s ambassador to NATO jumped to his death from a multi-storey carpark at Brussels airport, officials said on Wednesday, and Serbia said it was investigating the incident.

Branislav Milinkovic, 52, jumped to his death during a conference of NATO foreign ministers, but officials did not make any connection between the meeting and his suicide.

“We are shocked and we are investigating all circumstances” surrounding the ambassador’s death, said a Serbian Foreign Ministry official who asked not to be named.

“We have no clues about what could prompt Milinkovic to do that. He was a good man,” the official said.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Serbian ambassador,” who was highly respected, said an alliance spokeswoman.

Brussels prosecutor’s office said: “We can be sure that it was a suicide, therefore we are not investigating any further.”

The Serbian Foreign Ministry praised Milinkovic as a distinguished diplomat and jurist who would be “remembered as a skilled diplomat, an intellectual and a noble man.”

Milinkovic was appointed ambassador to NATO in 2009 but had already been based in Brussels since 2004 as an envoy from the now defunct state union of Serbia and Montenegro.

Serbian tabloid newspaper Kurir reported that Milinkovic jumped around 10 metres (30 feet) in the presence of Serbia’s assistant foreign minister for security policy, Zoran Vujic.

The report, which could not immediately be confirmed, quoted an unnamed foreign ministry source as saying: “It’s possible the man was depressed and that nobody had noticed.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunk in Brussels and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Writing by Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.