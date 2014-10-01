FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elisabeth Murdoch to step down as Shine Group chairman: FT
October 1, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Elisabeth Murdoch to step down as Shine Group chairman: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Elisabeth Murdoch, Shine Group chairman and daughter of News Corporation chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, gestures during a rehearsal of her MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) during the Edinburgh International Television Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

(Reuters) - Elisabeth Murdoch, the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, will step down as the chairman of Shine Group when it merges with Endemol and Core Media Group Inc [CKXETM.UL], the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) said in May that it would form a joint venture with Endemol, Shine Group and Core Media Group.

Sophie Turner Laing, the former managing director of content at British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc BSY.L, has been named chief executive of the merged entity, the Financial Times reported.

Elisabeth, founded and sold her Shine Group television business to News Corp(NWSA.O) in 2011.

She was set to obtain a seat on the board of directors at News Corp, but decided against pursuing the nomination following the phone hacking scandal that dogged the company.

Shine Group were not immediately available for comment.

(This story corrects the spelling of Elisabeth in the headline)

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

