Singapore Air inks $400 mln in-flight entertainment deal

The Airbus A380 superjumbo files during a demonstration at the Singapore Air Show February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Pertwee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd has signed an agreement worth nearly $400 million to equip its aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and communication systems in a bid to gain an edge over other carriers.

Under the agreement, Panasonic Avionics will equip over 40 SIA planes on order with a system that can provide broadband internet and global live television in the Airbus A350s and the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the Singapore flag carrier said on Wednesday.

Panasonic Avionics, which is based in the United States, is part of Japan’s Panasonic (6752.T). (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)