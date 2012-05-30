FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore to allow more cars in move to slow inflation
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
May 30, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore to allow more cars in move to slow inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ferrari cars are seen during a display of luxury cars in Singapore December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will allow its car population to grow at a faster pace in the next few months, it said on Wednesday, a move expected to ease inflationary pressures in the city-state.

Inflation in Singapore accelerated to 5.4 percent year-on-year last month, with private road transport prices rising 8.2 percent.

Private road transport, which includes car prices, has a 11.66 percent weighting in the consumer price index (CPI.L).

The Land Transport Authority LTA.L said it will allow the vehicle population to grow at an annualised pace of 1 percent from August 2012 to January 2013, before slowing the pace to 0.5 percent per annum.

Singapore’s car population is around 600,000, excluding taxis. The lighter restriction translates each month to an additional 390 certificates of entitlement (COEs) that motorists need to own a car in Singapore, according to the LTA.

The LTA had originally planned to reduce the vehicle growth rate to 0.5 percent from the current 1.5 percent per annum from August, causing a spike in the cost COEs.

For more details, please click on: app.lta.gov.sg

Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.