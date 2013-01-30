FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Air to cut 76 pilots from payroll
January 30, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Air to cut 76 pilots from payroll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 jet takes off from Zurich airport July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it will cut 76 pilots from its payroll by the end of June as part of cost-saving measures.

The pilots, who are employed on fixed-term contracts, are being let go before the end of their contracts, SIA said in a statement. SIA currently employs around 2,300 pilots.

“Singapore Airlines currently has a surplus of pilots to its operational requirements as the global financial crisis of 2009-10 had resulted in excess capacity and slower-than-expected growth,” the Singapore flag carrier said.

The airline had previously suspended cadet pilot recruitment and asked pilots to take voluntary unpaid leave.

The airline did not release financial details of the cuts. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
