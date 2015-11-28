Vardy breaks record as Leicester draw with United

Jamie Vardy scores the first goal for Leicester City and breaks a record after scoring in eleven consecutive Premier League games Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Jamie Vardy became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches when he gave Leicester City the lead in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Vardy broke the record established by United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 when he struck in the 24th minute.

He timed his run perfectly to go past the visiting defence before firing an angled shot past David de Gea.

United equalised in first-half stoppage time when Bastian Schweinsteiger powered in a header.

The result meant Manchester City, who returned to the top of the table earlier in the day by beating Southampton 3-1, remained there on goal difference ahead of Leicester.

Both teams have 29 points from 14 matches with United third on 28 points. Arsenal, who play at Norwich City on Sunday, are fourth with 26.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Leicester's Robert Huth in action as Kasper Schmeichel looks on Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Crystal Palace closed the gap on the leaders when they thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 at Selhurst Park after the visitors scored first but ended up back in the relegation zone.

Second from bottom Newcastle have 10 points, the same as Bournemouth who staged a dramatic comeback to draw 3-3 with Everton having trailed 2-0.

Everton also led 3-2 before Junior Stanislas equalised with a header deep into stoppage time.

Despite those heroics Bournemouth have now gone eight games without a win and remain in the bottom three along with Newcastle and Aston Villa who have five points.

Villa lost 3-2 at home to Watford after 10 minutes of stoppage time following a long delay to treat visiting goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes who suffered a head injury.

Sunderland climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Stoke City who had Ryan Shawcross sent off in the second half.