Scotland to host England for first time in 15 years
July 14, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Scotland to host England for first time in 15 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scotland will host England for the first time in 15 years when the sides meet in a friendly on Nov. 18, the Football Association announced on Monday.

The teams have not met in Scotland since England won a European championship playoff first leg tie in 1999, with last year’s friendly at Wembley the first time the teams had played each other since the return leg.

The match will be played at Glasgow’s Celtic Park due to the renovation of Hampden Park.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
