FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunderland's Allardyce planning team trip to Dubai
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 15, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Sunderland's Allardyce planning team trip to Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

(Reuters) - Manager Sam Allardyce is planning to take his Sunderland squad to Dubai in February so they can recharge their batteries after their daunting run of festive season fixtures.

The manager said he viewed a trip to a warmer climate as a necessity, given the Premier League’s lack of a formal winter break.

Sunderland are second from bottom in the Premier League table and play Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in their next three games. They have eight fixtures in all competitions before the end of January.

“The Christmas period is relentless. All you do is travel, play, recover, travel, play, recover,” Allardyce told the British media.

”More and more figures (statistics) prove that winter breaks work. My previous teams have had breaks in Dubai for five or six days in February.

”We just get the players relaxed in Dubai. Switch them off and tell them they don’t have to worry about football. Just relax and come back and get ready for the big push at the end of the season.

“In physical terms you get a great benefit. Every team I’ve had has always physically done better, which generally gives you better results. And that’s only a five-day break.”

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.