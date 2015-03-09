Late Kaka goal earns Orlando draw against New York City

(Reuters) - Brazilian Kaka’s deflected goal off a free kick in stoppage time helped Orlando City salvage a 1-1 draw with New York City in a battle of Major League Soccer newcomers on Sunday.
In his MLS debut, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s shot from 25 yards in the 91st minute struck a New York defender before deflecting past goalkeeper Josh Saunders.
Earlier, a well-placed goal by midfielder Mix Diskerud in the 76th minute gave New York the lead in front of a sellout crowd of more than 62,000 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Orlando appeared headed for defeat when defender Aurélien Collin was sent off after 83 minutes for a rash tackle on Spanish striker David Villa, who was also on his MLS debut.
But Kaka stepped up to earn the home team a point and send the crowd into a frenzy.
