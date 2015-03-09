Late Kaka goal earns Orlando draw against New York City

MLS Orlando City star KaKa sits court side during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. The Magic won 89-83. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brazilian Kaka’s deflected goal off a free kick in stoppage time helped Orlando City salvage a 1-1 draw with New York City in a battle of Major League Soccer newcomers on Sunday.

In his MLS debut, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s shot from 25 yards in the 91st minute struck a New York defender before deflecting past goalkeeper Josh Saunders.

Earlier, a well-placed goal by midfielder Mix Diskerud in the 76th minute gave New York the lead in front of a sellout crowd of more than 62,000 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Orlando appeared headed for defeat when defender Aurélien Collin was sent off after 83 minutes for a rash tackle on Spanish striker David Villa, who was also on his MLS debut.

But Kaka stepped up to earn the home team a point and send the crowd into a frenzy.