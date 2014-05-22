FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Man United manager Moyes accused of assault in bar
May 22, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Former Man United manager Moyes accused of assault in bar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manchester United's manager David Moyes looks on during a news conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - David Moyes, who was sacked as manager of Manchester United last month, has been accused of assaulting a man in a bar in northern England, a police source said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Emporium wine bar in Clitheroe north of Manchester on Wednesday night and no one has been arrested, police said.

“It was reported that a 23-year-old local man had been assaulted by a 51-year-old man. He did not require hospital treatment,” Lancashire Police said in a statement.

Moyes, 51, was not named but a source confirmed he was involved in the allegation.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are speaking to a number of people to try to establish the circumstances,” the police statement said.

“There are a number of differing accounts which we need to work through to try to establish exactly what has happened.”

Moyes was fired by the English Premier League club after just 10 months in charge having presided over a disappointing campaign in which United finished.

He was linked earlier on Thursday with a return to management with Scottish champions Celtic after manager Neil Lennon stood down.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond

