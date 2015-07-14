FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sociedad to take Mexico defender Reyes on loan from Porto
July 14, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Sociedad to take Mexico defender Reyes on loan from Porto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Sociedad have secured an agreement in principle to take 22-year-old Mexico centre back Diego Reyes on loan from Porto for the 2015-16 season pending a medical, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

“The deal, which does not include a purchase option, depends on the signing of the player’s contract and the necessary medical once he has ended his participation at the Gold Cup,” Sociedad said on their website (www.realsociedad.com).

Coached by former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes, San Sebastian-based Sociedad finished 12th in La Liga last term but the Basque club are looking to strengthen their squad to help them make a push for a berth in European competition next term.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly

