FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile keeper cleared for World Cup after dodging jail
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
April 30, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Chile keeper cleared for World Cup after dodging jail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chile's national soccer team player Johnny Herrera (C) arrives at Hotel Bourbon in Luque, near Asuncion June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Johnny Herrera will be eligible for Chile’s World Cup squad after being given a suspended sentence for drink driving rather than a jail term, media reported on Wednesday.

Herrera, a likely reserve for manager Jorge Sampaoli, was given a 150-day suspended sentence, a $740 (438.56 pounds) fine and two year suspension from driving.

He was caught driving over the alcohol limit during Chile’s annual independence day celebrations in September 2012 despite an already existing suspension.

The prosecution had pressed for the 33-year-old Universidad de Chile player to receive a two year jail sentence, newspaper La Tercera said.

Herrera had previously been found guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman while he was speeding. He had his driving licence revoked for two years in June 2013 after running over student Macarena Casassus in Santiago in 2009.

Chile have been drawn in Group B with world champions Spain, Australia and the Netherlands for the finals starting in Brazil on June 12.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.