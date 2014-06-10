FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast's Toure in race to be fit for Japan clash
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 10, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast's Toure in race to be fit for Japan clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is in a race against time to be fit for their World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday, coach Sabri Lamouchi said.

Toure has not been able to complete a full training session with his team mates since undergoing surgery last month. Lamouchi said Ivory Coast’s medical team had been working hard on trying to get the African Footballer of the Year fit for when the Ivorians open their Group C campaign against Japan in Recife.

“We will try and do everything to ensure he can play him,” the coach told reporters on Tuesday. Toure suffered a thigh injury in mid-April but returned to help Manchester City secure the Premier League title for the second time in three years.

He then went to Qatar for treatment and joined up late with the Ivorian squad in their training camp in the U.S. Toure did not play in either of their two warm-up international against Bosnia and El Salvador.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21985471451; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.