June 11, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Brazil v Croatia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will play Croatia in a Group A match in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

Where: The Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo

Capacity: 61,606When: Thursday, June 12, 1700 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)Referee: TBCProbable teams:Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar, 6-Marcelo, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 2-Dani Alves, 8-Paulinho, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 11-Oscar, 10-Neymar, 9-Fred, 7-Hulk.

Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 6-Dejan Lovren, 2-Sime Vrsaljko; 18-Ivica Olic, 7-Ivan Rakitic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Mateo Kovacic, 4-Ivan Perisic; 9-Nikica Jelavic.

Key stats:

- Brazil have played in the opening game of a World Cup on three previous occasions, beating Scotland (1998) and Mexico (1950) and drawing with Yugoslavia (1974).

- Croatia have failed to register a win in their last four games at the World Cup finals. Their last victory was a 2-1 win over Italy in June 2002.

- Brazil have won their opening game at the last eight World Cup tournaments.

Previous meetings: There have been two between the teams. The first was a 1-1 draw in a 2005 friendly in Split, the other a 1-0 win for Brazil in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.Last meeting: June 13, 2006, Berlin, Germany, World Cup group stage - Brazil 1 Croatia 0

 

 

Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
