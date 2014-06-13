Cameroon pack midfield for Mexico clash

Cameroon's national soccer team players attend a training session at the Dunas Arena soccer stadium in Natal, June 12, 2014. Cameroon will face Mexico on June 13. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Cameroon coach Volker Finke has chosen to pack his central midfield with the trio of Alex Song, Stephane Mbia and Enoh Eyong for their World Cup Group A opener against Mexico at the Dunas arena on Friday.

Song will play in front of the back four of Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Aurelien Chedjou and Cedric Djeugoue against a Mexico side that is expected to come out and attack from the start, particularly down the flanks.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera announced his team at Thursday’s pre-match news conference, naming Giovani Dos Santos and Oribe Peralta as his strike partnership and Guillermo Ochoa in goal ahead of Jose Corona.

Corona and striker Javier “Little Pea” Hernandez, Mexico’s third most prolific international goalscorer of all time, were included among the substitutes.

Teams -

Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 4-Rafael Marquez; 2-Francisco Javier Rodriguez; 15-Hector Moreno; 22-Paul Aguilar; 7-Miguel Layun; 23-Jose Juan Vazquez; 18-Andres Guardado; 6-Hector Herrera; 10-Giovani Dos Santos; 19-Oribe Peralta

Cameroon: 16-Charles Itandje, 2-Benoit Assou-Ekotto, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 4-Cedric Djeugoue, 6-Alex Song, 8-Benjamin Moukandjo, 9-Samuel Eto‘o, 13-Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, 14-Aurelien Chedjou, 17-Stephane Mbia, 18-Enoh Eyong.