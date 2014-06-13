FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon pack midfield for Mexico clash
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2014 / 4:08 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon pack midfield for Mexico clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cameroon's national soccer team players attend a training session at the Dunas Arena soccer stadium in Natal, June 12, 2014. Cameroon will face Mexico on June 13. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Cameroon coach Volker Finke has chosen to pack his central midfield with the trio of Alex Song, Stephane Mbia and Enoh Eyong for their World Cup Group A opener against Mexico at the Dunas arena on Friday.

Song will play in front of the back four of Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Aurelien Chedjou and Cedric Djeugoue against a Mexico side that is expected to come out and attack from the start, particularly down the flanks.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera announced his team at Thursday’s pre-match news conference, naming Giovani Dos Santos and Oribe Peralta as his strike partnership and Guillermo Ochoa in goal ahead of Jose Corona.

Corona and striker Javier “Little Pea” Hernandez, Mexico’s third most prolific international goalscorer of all time, were included among the substitutes.

Teams -

Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 4-Rafael Marquez; 2-Francisco Javier Rodriguez; 15-Hector Moreno; 22-Paul Aguilar; 7-Miguel Layun; 23-Jose Juan Vazquez; 18-Andres Guardado; 6-Hector Herrera; 10-Giovani Dos Santos; 19-Oribe Peralta

Cameroon: 16-Charles Itandje, 2-Benoit Assou-Ekotto, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 4-Cedric Djeugoue, 6-Alex Song, 8-Benjamin Moukandjo, 9-Samuel Eto‘o, 13-Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, 14-Aurelien Chedjou, 17-Stephane Mbia, 18-Enoh Eyong.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.