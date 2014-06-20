Valencia fires Ecuador to 2-1 victory over Honduras

Ecuador's national soccer players celebrate teammate Enner Valencia's (not pictured) second goal against Honduras during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Honduras scored their first World Cup goal for 32 years on Friday, but Enner Valencia replied twice to earn Ecuador a 2-1 Group E victory that gives them a fighting chance of making the knockout phase.

Carlo Costly drove in a crisp shot after 31 minutes to register Honduras’s first finals goal since a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland in the 1982 tournament, but their dreams of a first-ever win disappeared within three minutes when a mishit shot from Juan Carlos Paredes was tapped into the net at the far post by Valencia.

Jerry Bengston had the ball in the net for Honduras at the end of the first half but the goal was ruled out for a combination of offside and handball and Ecuador won another exciting game in the 65th minute when Valencia headed home.

France top the group with six points after their 5-2 thrashing of Switzerland, who along with Ecuador have three. Honduras, who play the Swiss next, remain pointless. Ecuador play France in their final game.