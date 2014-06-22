FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox - Italy v Uruguay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Italy play Uruguay in a Group D match on Tuesday:

Where: The Dunas arena

Capacity: 38,958

When: Tuesday June 24, 13:00 local (1700 BST/1200 EST)

Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico)

Probable teams:

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 4-Matteo Darmian, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 5-Thiago Motta, 18-Marco Parolo, 6-Antonio Candreva, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio; 9-Mario Balotelli

Uruguay: 1-Fernando Muslera; 6-Alvaro Pereira, 3-Diego Godin, 13-Jose Maria Gimenez, 22-Martin Caceres; 20-Alvaro Gonzalez, 17-Egidio Arevalo Rios, 7-Cristian Rodriguez, 14-Nicolas Lodeiro; 9-Luis Suarez, 21-Edinson Cavani

Key Stats:

- The first World Cup meeting between Italy and Uruguay took place in the group round in 1970 and ended in a 0-0 draw

- In both of their two prior meetings in the World Cup, Uruguay failed to score

- This is Uruguay’s 50th game in the World Cup. Their first was a 1-0 win over Peru played on July, 18 1930 in Montevideo.

Previous meetings:

- This is the 10th meeting between the teams. Uruguay lead three wins to two with the remaining matches ending in draws

Last meeting:

- June 30, 2013, Salvador, Brazil (Confederations Cup) - Italy beat Uruguay 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the third-place playoff.

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
