Germany player ratings

Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates his goal against Argentina with teammates (L-R) Andre Schuerrle ,Thomas Mueller and Benedikt Hoewedes during extra time in their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Reuters ratings on the Germany players who beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Manuel Neuer 6. One dodgy moment where he risked handling outside the box and pole-axed Higuain but somehow won a free kick. Had little else to do but made one important late intervention.

Philipp Lahm 8. Strong defensively and attacked with purpose down the flanks without being reckless. The Germany captain deserved to lift the trophy.

Jerome Boateng 8. A great last-ditch tackle in the first half when Argentina seemed certain to score and showed good pace on several occasions to save his team mates.

Mats Hummels 5. Lack of pace exposed time and again in the first half. Had a better second period but tired in extra time and almost let Palacio grab the winner.

Benedikt Hoewedes 5. Hit post with header at end of first half but really should have scored. Playing out of position at left back all tournament and struggled on occasions for the first time.

Christoph Kramer 6. Given a shock start after Sami Khedira was ruled out after the warm-up. Went off injured on the half hour after decent showing.

Bastian Schweinsteiger 7. Typical all action display. Two important defensive tackles.

Toni Kroos 5. A dreadful header back almost led to an Argentina goal, his set piece delivery was not the best and he missed two very good chances.

Thomas Mueller 7. Stayed too wide at times instead of getting into the box but a couple of crosses were dangerous.

Mesut Ozil 7. Had to drop deeper into midfield after Kramer’s injury and battled hard. Mis-controlled a tricky ball when well placed.

Miroslav Klose 6. The arch goal-poacher and all-time World Cup leading scorer fed off scraps with one difficult header going straight to the goalkeeper. Not the sort of striker who can drop back to make things happen.

Andre Schuerrle 7. Came on as a substitute on the half hour when Kramer went off injured. Failed to control ball when clean through in second half and spurned excellent chance in extra time but was busy and set up Goetze for the goal.

Mario Goetze 8. Took his goal expertly from a tight angle to give Germany World Cup glory. Came on late in second half.

Per Mertesacker 6. Late substitute in extra time to shore things up.