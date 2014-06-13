FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Switzerland v Ecuador
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 13, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Switzerland v Ecuador

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Switzerland play Ecuador in a Group E match in Brasilia on Sunday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia

Capacity: 69,349

When: Sunday June 15, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 ET)

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan)

Probable teams:

Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 5-Steve von Bergen, 20-Johann Djourou, 13-Ricardo Rodgriguez; 8-Gokhan Inler, 11-Valon Behrami, 10-Granit Xhaka, 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 14-Valentin Stocker; 19-Josip Drmic

Ecuador: 1-Maximo Banguera; 4-Juan Carlos Paredes, 2-Jorge Guagua, 3-Frickson Erazo, 10-Walter Ayovi; 16-Antonio Valencia, 8-Edison Mendez, 6-Cristian Noboa, 7-Jefferson Montero; 13-Enner Valencia, 11-Felice Caicedo

Key Stats:

- Switzerland have lost one match in the last two years, a friendly against South Korea in November.

- Switzerland have played five times against South American teams at the World Cup with one draw, against Brazil in 1950, and four defeats, against Chile (twice), Argentina and Colombia.

- Ecuador play their home matches at Quito’s Atahualpa stadium, at 2,800 metres above sea level. Their seven wins in the 16-game World Cup qualifying competition were all at home.

- Edison Mendez is Ecuador’s most capped player with 111 appearances and has been in the squad on all three occasions they have qualified for the World Cup. He scored their first World Cup goal against Croatia in 2002.

- Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and the Champions League once with each.

Previous meetings: Switzerland and Ecuador have never faced each other before.

Reporting By Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.