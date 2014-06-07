Penpix of Russia's squad for the World Cup finals

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s squad for the World Cup finals will comprise the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) Age 28; 68 caps. For just under a decade, he has been No.1 for both club and country. Went more than eight matches, a record, without conceding a goal for Russia (761 minutes) between June 2011 and June 2013. Despite interest from abroad, Akinfeev has stayed loyal to CSKA, the club he has been with since he was four. He is a big fan of pop music and even recorded a song with the Russian group “Ruki Vverkh!” (Hands Up).

Yury Lodygin (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 24; 2 caps. His mother is Greek, his father is Russian. Aged 10 he moved to his mother’s homeland and played for Greek youth teams before a call-up to the senior squad. However, last summer Lodygin moved to Zenit and immediately became the team’s first choice goalkeeper. Won his first cap last November.

Sergey Ryzhikov (Rubin Kazan) Age 33; 1 cap. He has been part of the Russia set-up since 2008, yet has only played one match. In 2010, Spartak Moscow offered Rubin 10 million dollars for him but the deal fell through.

DEFENDERS

Vasili Berezutskiy (CSKA Moscow) Age 31 (born 20-06-1982); 77 caps. Together with Sergey Ignashevich, the duo have been a rock for both club and country in the centre of defence for almost a decade. He is not only a commanding presence in his own penalty area, but also in the opposition’s and has three international goals to his credit. Known as the team’s joker.

Sergey Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) Age 34; 96 caps. Currently the most capped player in the squad and one of the most dependable defenders in Russia over the last couple of decades. Has also scored over 50 goals. A quiet man and rarely talks to the press.

Yury Zhirkov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 30; 60 caps. He played most of his early years as a left winger, but was converted by Guus Hiddink to left back. Won the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow and also won a Premier League winner’s medal with Chelsea. Married to Russian model Inna Zhirkova.

Andrey Eshchenko (Anzhi Makhachkala) Age 30; 11 caps. Made a belated debut under Capello aged 28. Due to a cruciate knee ligament injury he missed most of 2013, but he has made a successful comeback and returned to the national team set-up, where he plays on the left flank and loves to get forward. One of the few Anji Makhachkala players to stay after most of the stars were sold. Famous for his tattoos.

Alexey Kozlov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 27; 10 caps. One of the new faces of Russian football. He won his first call-up in May 2013, when he was still playing for Kuban Krasnodar and just two weeks later he made his debut against Portugal, replacing Alexander Anyukov. A versatile defender who started his career in Germany, where he played amateur football.

Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow) Age 27; 22 caps. The captain and one of Spartak’s key players. Made his debut for Russia under Dick Advocaat. Has been used by Capello as a left back and played in all 10 qualifiers. His twin brother Kirill is also at Spartak, but not a regular.

Vladimir Granat (Dynamo Moscow) Age 27; 4 caps. He was born in the east of Siberia and started his career as a midfielder. In 2005, moved to Dynamo Moscow and was converted to play on the left or in the centre of defence. Made his Russia debut in 2013 and goes to Brazil as cover for Berezutskiy and Ignashevich. His surname in Russian means pomegranate.

Georgi Shchennikov (CSKA Moscow) Age 23; 3 caps. The most talented young Russian defender. At the age of 17 made his debut for CSKA Moscow and has been a regular in the first team since then, playing around 150 matches. In 2009 was named as Russian Young Footballer of the Year. He plays on the left side of defence and likes to get forward. Left back is a position where Russian enjoy several options, so is unlikely he will be in the starting 11.

Andrey Semenov (Terek Grozny) Age 25; 1 cap. Plied his trade in the lower leagues for a number of seasons, before joining Terek this year. He was one of the Chechen side’s key players in a season where they battled relegation and did enough to impress Fabio Capello, who is looking to strengthen the team’s centre of defence, which is a problem position. Semenov was the last player in Russia’s squad to make his debut for the national team, coming on as a substitute against Norway in a friendly match in May.

MIDFIELDERS

Roman Shirokov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 32 (born 06/07/1981); 41 caps. He took over as the Russia captain and plays in the centre of midfield. He scores his fair share of goals, while he is never shy to let his feelings be known. Has had a number of run-ins with the Zenit fans and also fell out with former head coach Luciano Spalletti and went on loan at FC Krasnodar.

Igor Denisov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 30; 43 caps. He is the former captain of the Russian team and one of the country’s best recent holding midfielders. He was a key player for Zenit, his first professional club. Denisov has a difficult temperament and left the club after falling out with the coaching staff. He is a big chess fan and even played three matches against the World Cup champion, Peter Svidler, drawing one of them.

Alexander Samedov (Lokomotiv Moscow) Age 29; 16 caps. Lokomotiv’s excellent 2013-14 form has a lot to do with Samedov’s displays. Under Fabio Capello he has become one of the key components of the Russian starting side. His father is from Azerbaijan, but he refused a call-up to concentrate on playing for Russia. Has the distinction of playing for four Moscow clubs, Spartak, FC Moscow, Dynamo and Lokomotiv.

Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow) Age 27; 26 caps. He spent most of his career with Lokomotiv, before moving to Spartak last summer, which did not prove popular with the fans of the Railwaymen. The central midfielder played one match at Euro 2012, but has only become a regular under Capello. A nephew of the former CSKA Moscow defender Valery Glushakov and is a big fan of Russian cuisine, saying that if he had not become a footballer he would have become a chef.

Victor Faizulin (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 28; 18 caps. Born in the eastern city of Nakhodka, on the shores of the Sea of Japan. Joined Zenit in 2008 and is an attacking midfielder. He played his first match for the national team in August 2012, which was Capello’s first match in charge. Replaced Andrey Arshavin as playmaker but lacks pace.

Oleg Shatov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 23; 6 caps. Only started playing seriously at the age of 16, having previously played futsal. He was called up to the Russia squad for the first time in February 2013. Prefers a central midfield role but comfortable on either flank. Such is his versatility that he can also fill in as a holding midfielder if needed. Nicknamed “Yeltsin” because he looks like the former Russian president.

Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) Age 23 (born 17/06/1990); 32 caps. Burst on to the scene in 2008 as a 17-year-old. He is a technically gifted footballer, with an excellent shot and one of CSKA Moscow’s key players. Scores regularly, with three goals at Euro 2012. Has had his disciplinary problems, being sent off five times in his career.

Alexey Ionov (Dynamo Moscow) Age 25; 5 Caps. He came from the academy at Zenit St. Petersburg and spent a few seasons with the team, despite being unable to hold a regular spot in the starting XI. After brief stints with Kuban Krasnodar and Anzhi Makhachkala, he joined Dynamo Moscow. He likes to play on the right flank as an attacking midfielder, though he can also fit in on the left, or in the centre.

FORWARDS

Alexander Kokorin (Dynamo Moscow) Age 23; 21 caps. Along with Dzagoev, Kokorin is seen as the most talented young footballer in Russia. Due to a lack of quality Russian forwards, he has seen his stock rise rapidly and can play as either a support striker or on the wing. In 2013 he moved to Anji, but did not play a single match before rejoining Dynamo. He is nicknamed “Bieber”, as he resembles the Canadian pop star.

Alexander Kerzhakov (Zenit St. Petersburg) Age 31; 80 caps. One of the veterans and current leading scorer with 25 goals. He has improved his link-up play with age and is a key part of Capello’s line-up. With 215 goals he is the most successful forward in the history of Russian football, while he scored five goals in qualifying. The only member of the Russia squad to have appeared at a World Cup before, having played in 2002.

Maxim Kanunnikov (Rubin Kazan) Age 22; 2 caps. Like Ionov came through the youth system at Zenit, but was unable to break into the first team. Kanunnikov had an immediate effect after making his debut for Russia. After coming on as a substitute in a friendly match in May against Slovakia, he provided a perfect cross for Kerzhakov, who scored. After the World Cup the 22 year-old will join Rubin Kazan from Amkar Perm.