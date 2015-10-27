FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says China relationship of vital importance despite South China Sea issue
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says China relationship of vital importance despite South China Sea issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the U.S. relationship with China was of vital importance and the United States wanted to see it grow, in spite of differences over the South China Sea.

“Setting this aside, the U.S.-China relationship is vitally important and one we want to see continue to improve and to grow for the benefit of both our countries, not to mention the region,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular news briefing.

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China’s man-made islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday, drawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler

