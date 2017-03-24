FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says can't rule out U.S. branding it a currency manipulator
March 24, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea says can't rule out U.S. branding it a currency manipulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A currency dealer looks at screens at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul June 24, 2013.Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the possibility of the United States branding South Korea a currency manipulator could not be ruled out, if the United States changes its criteria.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho told reporters that while South Korea won't be branded as a currency manipulator under the current criteria used by the Treasury, there could be "problems" if the U.S. decides to change such determinants.

"Those problems cannot completely be ruled out, as there is a new administration," Yoo said, adding that currency volatility could increase if the country was branded as one.

Reporting by Christine Kim Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

