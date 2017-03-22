FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Korea finance minister says current FX levels not a problem if volatility limited
South Korea finance minister says current FX levels not a problem if volatility limited
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
March 22, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea finance minister says current FX levels not a problem if volatility limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday current levels in the dollar-won exchange rate are not a problem as long as volatility remains limited.

The won had jumped to multi-month highs earlier this week on market hopes an improved U.S. economy would provide support for South Korea's.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho also said on the sidelines of a government meeting in Seoul that he does not think the government will fail to extend an existing currency swap agreement with China that is set to expire in October this year.

Reporting by Seung-gyu Lim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

