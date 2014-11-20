South Korea finance minister sees economy improving 'overall' in 2015

South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan holds a news conference after a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s economic conditions will improve overall next year but the government will maintain policies to re-energise the economy and keep risks under control, its finance minister said on Friday.

Uncertainties over the European and Chinese economies remain, but the global economy will continue to gain momentum while domestic stimulus steps take effect, Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said during a meeting with heads of public-sector research institutes.