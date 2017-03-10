The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2017. Picture taken on March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Impeached South Korean leader Park Geun-hye will not leave the presidential Blue House residence on Friday, her spokesman said following a constitutional court verdict earlier in the day to uphold a parliamentary motion to remove her from office.

"For now, Park is not leaving the Blue House today," Blue House spokesman Kim Dong Jo told Reuters.

Park has a private residence in a neighbourhood called Samseong-dong, in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital, Seoul, and the spokesman said earlier she would be going there, when she leaves the Blue House.

"No plans have been made for her departure. Due to security reasons, she cannot go back to her house in Samseong-dong," Kim said.

Park was impeached over a graft scandal involving South Korea's conglomerates at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and China.

She denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Writing by James Pearson)