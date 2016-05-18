FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin hits out at U.S. criminal probe into Russian doping
May 18, 2016 / 10:47 AM / a year ago

Kremlin hits out at U.S. criminal probe into Russian doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sportsmen train at a local stadium in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not accept the application of U.S. justice outside Washington’s jurisdiction, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes.

“We treat with a certain scepticism and a certain degree of incomprehension and aversion the cases of extra-territorial application of the jurisdiction of U.S. courts which have become pretty widespread lately,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists when asked about the U.S. doping investigation.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

