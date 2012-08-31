New Orleans recipe for the post-hurricane blues? BBQ and banter

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac has come and gone and the city of New Orleans has weathered it well with its new multibillion-dollar flood controls. But now officials worry about the growing restlessness of their notoriously convivial residents.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged people to stay home on Thursday as crews began clearing storm debris and fallen trees and repairing power lines and traffic signals. Much of the city remained without electricity.

“This is the day that people get careless,” said Landrieu, whose city lives by the unofficial motto “Laissez les bons temps rouler” (“Let the good times roll”).

Residents may be impatient after being stuck for two days inside homes with boarded-up windows and no lights or air-conditioning, as the storm lashed the city with heavy wind and as much as 15 inches of rain, the mayor said.

”Our tempers tend to flare,“ said Councilwoman Cynthia Hedge Morrell. ”My advice would be, sit on the front porch and talk to your neighbors. That’s what New Orleans is known for.

“Invite them over and barbecue so that you don’t lose all that food. Now’s a good time to share,” she said.

As Isaac struck, authorities imposed a mandatory curfew and streets were heavily patrolled by police and National Guard, hoping to head off the kind of violence and looting that ravaged New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Police said three people had been arrested overnight for violating the dusk-to-dawn curfew and 16 incidents of looting had been reported, most of them resulting in arrests.

Fire Department Superintendent Charles Parent said tensions were “running high” after days of people being cooped up inside. “Before you do or say anything that can harm someone else, take a moment to think about it, relax and back off please,” he said.

Charles Rice, chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans, asked residents to be friendly but not to bother the workers repairing downed power lines.

“They really do not have time for idle chit chat,” he said. (Editing by Mary Milliken and Todd Eastham)