Swedish police say man arrested in connection with truck attack identified

STOCKHOLM(Reuters) - Swedish police said on Friday that it had identified a person arrested in a Northern Stockholm suburb and who resembled the picture and description of a man that police went public with after the truck attack.

"We went public with information and a picture of a person that we were interested in. The person who is arrested resembles that description which means we have particular interest in him in regard to the ongoing investigation," regional police official Jan Evensson told a news conference.

Police also said it had heightened security at Swedish boarders.