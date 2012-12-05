FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockholm airport paralysed as snow storm strikes Sweden
December 5, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Stockholm airport paralysed as snow storm strikes Sweden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo of a woman walking her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s main airport was paralysed on Wednesday due to a snow storm in the country’s capital, just as winners of this year’s Nobel prizes were to arrive to receive their awards.

Around 30 cm of snow fell overnight in the Stockholm area between Tuesday and Wednesday and the weather office warned another 20 cm was on the way.

“There are a limited number of flights out of Arlanda (the main airport) but no arrivals. There are no departures or arrivals from Bromma (a smaller airport closer to the city centre),” said a spokeswoman for airport operator Swedavia.

Arlanda’s airport’s website itself was so busy due to worried travellers trying to check the traffic situation that people were put in a queue to view it.

The foundation which oversees the 8 million crown Nobel prizes said several laureates were due to arrive in Stockholm on Wednesday. This week sees a series of news conferences and lectures, in the run up to the formal handing over of the prizes and a gala banquet on Monday. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

