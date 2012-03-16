GAM bets on weaker Swiss franc, SNB may shift cap

Swiss Franc banknotes of several values lie on a table before being sorted in a money counter in a Bank in Zurich August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A GAM Holding fund manager says he has bought options expecting the Swiss franc to weaken over time against the euro as the global economy recovers, with the Swiss National Bank possibly using that momentum to shift its cap on the currency.

Adrian Owens, who manages assets of $1.96 billion (1.23 billion pounds) in the GAM Global Rates fund, said his trade anticipates that the franc, which nearly touched parity with the euro last August, will soften from its current level of 1.2070 per euro.

The Swiss National Bank capped the soaring franc at 1.20 per euro on September 6 after investors worried about the euro zone’s debt crisis drove it up nearly 20 percent in the space of just a few months, threatening to tip the economy into recession.

Yet with investors’ appetite for risk now beginning to come back, some say the improved global environment gives the Swiss National Bank leeway to act.

“They’ll want to have the economic tailwind behind them when they weaken the currency. It’s going to be determined to a large extent by what’s going on globally, especially in Europe,” Owens told Reuters.

“Given a better global backdrop, we might even see the currency weaken of its own accord.”

At its March 15 policy review, the SNB struck a somewhat more optimistic note and doubled its 2012 growth forecast.

Yet the SNB said price declines would be steeper than it had earlier forecast, adding it would take further steps if the risk of deflation made them necessary. This was a sign the central bank will not let the currency cap expire, economists said.

“If Switzerland is being held back by the strength of the currency that could possibly induce them to move,” Owens said. “At the moment there’s no reason to believe that they can’t shift the floor higher. The market would believe they can defend it, especially if the global economy’s recovering.”

In absolute terms the Global Rates fund lost 1.1 percent over the past year, but is up 21.3 percent from three years ago.