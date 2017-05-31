FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB still has ample room to expand balance sheet, Jordan says
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
May 31, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 3 months ago

SNB still has ample room to expand balance sheet, Jordan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZUG, Switzerland (Reuters) - A strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policy, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.

Negative interest rates and foreign currency interventions remain the central bank's two-pillared approach to counteract upward pressure on the Swiss franc, which remains "significantly over-valued", Jordan said in a presentation at the Institut fuer Finanzdienstleistungen in Zug, Switzerland.

The SNB has room to further expand its balance sheet very far, Jordan added, so long as doing so proves beneficial to the Swiss economy.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

