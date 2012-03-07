Air France suspends all flights to Damascus

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said on Wednesday it was suspending all its flights to Damascus due to the worsening security situation in Syria, a spokeswoman said.

“We have taken the decision to suspend flights to Damascus until further notice,” a spokeswoman for Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said. “It’s because of the situation in Syria.”

The airline operates three flights a week to Damascus via Amman, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

France, which has led calls for President Bashar al-Assad to step down after a bloody crackdown against opponents, officially closed its embassy in Damascus on Tuesday.