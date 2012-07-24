FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia advises citizens not to travel to Syria
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
July 24, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia advises citizens not to travel to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reiterated a warning to its citizens against travelling to Syria, citing what it called the “extremely tense situation” and persistent fighting.

The Foreign Ministry “once again strongly recommends Russian citizens refrain from visiting (Syria) due to the continuing extremely tense situation and continuing clashes in various regions between government forces and the armed opposition.”

The statement pointed out that state-controlled airline Aeroflot was suspending flights between Moscow and Damascus as of August 6. The airline cited low demand.

Russia has blunted Western efforts to force President Bashar al-Assad to step aside. Last week, Moscow vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have threatened sanctions if his government did not halt violence against a popular uprising. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.