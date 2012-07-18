FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferry sinks off Zanzibar, fatalities feared
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 18, 2012 / 3:27 PM / 5 years ago

Ferry sinks off Zanzibar, fatalities feared

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STONE TOWN, Zanzibar (Reuters) - A ferry with more than 280 people on board sank off the east African coast of the Zanzibar archipelago on Wednesday, but it was unclear whether anyone had been killed, officials said.

The ferry, MV Salama, set sail from the mainland Tanzania at around midday heading to Zanzibar, Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago and a popular tourist destination.

“The ferry is bottom-up, and rescue operations are ongoing. So far we have not confirmed any deaths,” Said Khamis, a safety officer at the Zanzibar Port Corporation, told Reuters.

MV Salama, or peace in the local Swahili language, was carrying 250 adult passengers and 31 children, police said.

It was still unclear what caused the accident near Chumbe island, west of Zanzibar, police said.

The ferry is owned by a company named Seagull, which also runs a number of other ferries.

More than 200 people were killed when a crowded ferry sank in September off the coast of east Africa in the worst maritime disaster in the history of Zanzibar.

Reporting by Ally Saleh; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.