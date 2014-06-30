FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Osborne may merge income tax and national insurance - the Times
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Osborne may merge income tax and national insurance - the Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne will unveil plans to merge income tax and national insurance, as a key element of the next Conservative manifesto, the Times reported, citing sources.

The paper said Downing Street was actively considering the plan. (thetim.es/1iKEkVs)

Fears that merging of the two systems would lead to security concerns had caused Osborne to pull back from making an announcement in April, the paper said citing a source.

“We came within a whisker of doing this at the last budget, but in the end we decided against it,” the Times quoted a source as saying.

“They are currently on two separate computer systems and we thought the risk was just too great. But it’s something we could do in the next parliament.”

The Treasury’s press office could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.