Telefonica Deutschland deal with Drillisch exclusive

A young girl holds up the logo of O2 Deutschland, the German daughter of Spain's Telefonica, close to the E-Plus logo in front of an E-Plus store in Germering near Munich July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE) is no longer in talks with other mobile operators about a deal to give them access to its network to get approval for its acquisition of KPN’s (KPN.AS) German business, two sources familiar with the process said.

Telefonica Deutschland said earlier on Wednesday it had agreed a deal with small rival Drillisch (DRIG.DE), which is expected to pave the way for regulatory clearance for its 8.6 billion euro ($11.7 billion) takeover of KPN’s (KPN.AS) German business, E-Plus.

Sources have said that Telefonica was also seeking to clinch deals with German rivals Freenet (FNTGn.DE) and United Internet (UTDI.DE) but two sources said on Wednesday that Telefonica was no longer seeking an agreement with them.

“Telefonica Deutschland is not talking to others anymore after the Drillisch deal,” said a person familiar with the process, adding that approval of the E-Plus acquisition should now not be a problem anymore.

Freenet, United Internet and Telefonica Deutschland declined to comment.