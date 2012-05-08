FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halle...where the streets have Roger's name
May 8, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Halle...where the streets have Roger's name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves towards Australia's Lleyton Hewitt during their final at the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The small German town of Halle, known around the world for the grass court tennis event dominated by Roger Federer, has paid tribute to its biggest ambassador by naming a street after the 16-times Grand Slam champion.

The road leading to the tournament stadium has been renamed after the Swiss, who has won the Halle title five times.

“It was this personal commitment to us and the fact that he is highly respected the world over that led us to consider how we could honour him,” tournament director Ralf Weber said on Tuesday.

Federer, 30, has used the event in the sleepy Westphalia town for more than a decade to prepare for Wimbledon. Most of his top rivals opted in the past to play the event at Queen’s in London.

World number one Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafa Nadal are set to join Federer at this year’s tournament.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Bartlett

