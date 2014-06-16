Krajicek says yes after boyfriend proposes on court

Michaella Krajicek of Netherlands returns the ball to Petra Martic of Croatia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Michaella Krajicek’s joy at winning on home grass was easily surpassed when her boyfriend stepped on court and dropped down on one knee straight after her Den Bosch Open first-round victory on Monday.

The Dutchwoman, half sister to 1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek, hit 11 aces to beat Jana Cepelova 6-3 4-6 6-1 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament but her heart was soon beating even faster.

German doubles specialist Martin Emmrich stepped onto the court and got down on one knee.

”It was a huge surprise,“ Krajicek told the WTA’s official website (www.wtatennis.com). ”We met here one year ago and I think it’s such a very special place to do it.

“I just knew I was for sure going to say yes. That was all I knew in that moment.”