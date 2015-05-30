Djokovic dismisses up-and-coming Kokkinakis to advance

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot to Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continuted his smooth progression htowards a maiden French Open title with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 dismissal of Australian prodigy Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

The world number one from Serbia showed no ill effects from a groin problem he faced during his previous match, ending the tennis lesson on his first match point when teenager Kokkinakis returned a first serve wide.

Kokkinakis had moments of brilliance on court Philippe Chatrier, sometimes bothering Djokovic with his booming forehand, but he never got into his opponent’s serve.

Djokovic, who did not face a single break point, will next face either local favourite Richard Gasquet, the 20th seed, or South African 15th seed Kevin Anderson.