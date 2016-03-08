FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serena Williams says Sharapova showed courage in taking responsibility
March 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Serena Williams says Sharapova showed courage in taking responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during her semi-final match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Serena Williams, the top-ranked player in women’s tennis, said on Tuesday she was shocked to hear her friend and fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova had failed a drug test, but she commended Sharapova for showing courage in taking responsibility.

“As Maria said, she’s ready to take full responsibility and I think that showed a lot of courage and a lot of heart,” Williams told reporters at a briefing ahead of a match she will play on Tuesday night in New York.

(Writing by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)



