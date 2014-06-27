FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech-mate for Li in Wimbledon third round
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Czech-mate for Li in Wimbledon third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Li Na of China hits a return to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - There was no end in sight to Li Na’s unhappy association with Wimbledon as the world number two suffered a shock third round exit at Wimbledon on Friday, going down 7-6(5) 7-6(5) to the Czech Republic’s Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.

Li was champion on red clay at Roland Garros in 2011 and on the hard courts of the Australian Open in January but grass has proved to be tougher surface to conquer for the popular Chinese player.

Her hopes of improving on three previous quarter-final appearances ended on Friday when she whipped a forehand long on match point to become the highest seed to fall so far at this year’s championships.

Zahlavova Strycova raised her arms in triumph as she finally reached the second week of a grand slam at her 33rd attempt and after more than a decade of trying.

The 28-year-old will play former world number one Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the quarter-finals.

Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.