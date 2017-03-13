FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Thai central bank chief says not worried if Fed raises U.S. rates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 13, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 5 months ago

Thai central bank chief says not worried if Fed raises U.S. rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is not worried if the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates this week and it expects no impact on Thai financial markets, the governor said on Monday.

The central bank has not found any unusual capital movements and will keep monitoring the market, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

"There is nothing to worry about. A weaker baht is a normal response to expectations that the Fed may raise rates this time," he said.

"If the Fed really raises rates, it may not affect the financial market as it has already signaled that. There should not be any surprise."

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.