Thai central bank chief says not worried if Fed raises U.S. rates

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is not worried if the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates this week and it expects no impact on Thai financial markets, the governor said on Monday.

The central bank has not found any unusual capital movements and will keep monitoring the market, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

"There is nothing to worry about. A weaker baht is a normal response to expectations that the Fed may raise rates this time," he said.

"If the Fed really raises rates, it may not affect the financial market as it has already signaled that. There should not be any surprise."