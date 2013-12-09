FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PM Yingluck says to dissolve parliament, hold election
December 9, 2013

Thai PM Yingluck says to dissolve parliament, hold election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Monday she would dissolve parliament and hold an election “as soon as possible” following a wave of anti-government protests in Bangkok.

“At this stage, when there are many people opposed to the government from many groups, the best way is to give back the power to the Thai people and hold an election. So the Thai people will decide,” Yingluck said in a televised address as thousands of protesters resumed demonstrations across Bangkok.

Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat. Writing by Jason Szep. Editing by Alan Raybould

