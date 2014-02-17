FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angry Thai farmers climb barriers, approach PM's temporary office
#World News
February 17, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Angry Thai farmers climb barriers, approach PM's temporary office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesting rice farmers climbed over barbed wire fences and barricades outside the temporary offices of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Monday and threatened to storm the building if she did not come out to speak to them.

Bluesky TV also showed farmers holding signs that read “Prime Minister Yingluck has neglected rice farmers”.

A state rice subsidy scheme that helped sweep Yingluck to power in 2011 has run into funding trouble and thousands of farmers are protesting in Bangkok, demanding to be paid.

They have mostly kept apart from anti-government protesters who surrounded her headquarters in a separate area on Monday as part of their campaign to topple her.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
