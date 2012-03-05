The Spirited Traveller: Cross-border cocktails in Montreal

(Reuters.com) - Talk about cross-border trade: Just as Americans are developing a taste for Canadian whiskey, tipplers in Canada’s Montreal are embracing bourbon, a quintessential American spirit.

Although the Francophone city's first love is red wine, "bourbon is the next big thing," predicts Nicolas Urli, manager of Velvet-Speakeasy (<velvetspeakeasy.ca/>), a cocktail bar located in the cellar of Auberge St-Gabriel. "And Manhattans have really been getting popular."

The Velvet has its own, dangerously easy-drinking Manhattan variation, the Subourbon.

Montreal has held its reputation for rowdy nightlife since Prohibition days, when thirsty Americans streamed over the border to procure hooch. Nearly a century later, “Montréal is all about the party,” Urli says.

“Things are always changing in Montréal - we can seem a bit fickle with some new hotspot stealing the buzz every month. For this reason, I think it’s best to stick with tried and true options.”

In addition to his own subterranean speakeasy, Urli recommends rye- and gin-soaked Dominion Square Tavern (<www.dominiontavern.com/>), and popular after-work spot Buvette Chez Simone (<buvettechezsimone.com/>) to "experience a very local vibe and clientele."

Meanwhile, for business-related situations, Urli points travellers to Pullman (<pullman-mtl.com/>) for "understated" design and excellent, reasonably-priced wine offerings. Best of all, "almost everything is available by the glass," Urli notes, adding: "It can get a bit risky having a full bottle at a business meeting!"

“Places like this will never go out of style,” he assures. The same thing might be said for whiskey - Canadian, American, or otherwise.

RECIPE: The Subourbon

Courtesy of Velvet-Speakeasy, Montreal

This drink was one of Velvet’s first successful cocktails. Though inspired by the classic Old Fashioned, this punch-like libation will appeal to those who don’t favour drinking nearly-straight bourbon.

“We wanted to make something that might appeal to just about anyone, even people who don’t necessarily like bourbon,” Urli explains. Mission accomplished.

2 large pieces of lemon peel

1 1/2 ounces bourbon (Basil Hayden is recommended)

3/4 ounce fresh squeezed orange juice

1/2 ounce tea syrup *

1/4 ounce simple syrup (optional, if more sweetness is desired)

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 Dash Fee Brothers cherry bitters

Splash of ginger ale

Twist lemon peels over a cocktail shaker to extract oils. Add all other ingredients, except ginger ale, to cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake (but not too hard), and strain into an Old-Fashioned glass, over fresh ice. Add splash of ginger ale.

*To make tea syrup (enough for several drinks):

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup sugar

3 orange pekoe tea bags

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil and stir in sugar until it dissolves. Lower the heat to a simmer, and add the tea bags. Allow to simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags and allow to cool.