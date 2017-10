LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Britain can go ahead with implementing its plan to require “plain packaging” on cigarettes this month, after the English High Court on Thursday rejected a legal challenge brought by Big Tobacco companies.

Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco , Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands, the top international tobacco companies, had argued the law unlawfully took away their intellectual property. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Michael Holden)