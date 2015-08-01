FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: TPP member nations clash over intellectual property issue
#Business News
August 1, 2015

Japan's Amari: TPP member nations clash over intellectual property issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAHAINA, Hawaii(Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday each nation’s interests clashed over an intellectual property issue and they could not reach a Pacific Rim trade deal.

He also said trade ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks share a view that they will continue to make efforts toward an early agreement.

Amari made the comment at a separate news conference after the ministers failed to reach a TPP deal in Hawaii.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
