Japan's Amari: TPP member nations clash over intellectual property issue

LAHAINA, Hawaii(Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday each nation’s interests clashed over an intellectual property issue and they could not reach a Pacific Rim trade deal.

He also said trade ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks share a view that they will continue to make efforts toward an early agreement.

Amari made the comment at a separate news conference after the ministers failed to reach a TPP deal in Hawaii.