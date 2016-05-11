FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TUI to use Hotelbeds proceeds to grow company, boost balance sheet
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 11, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

TUI to use Hotelbeds proceeds to grow company, boost balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - TUI (TUIT.L) will decide later this year what to do with the proceeds from the sale of its Hotelbeds unit, with the funds likely to go into growing the business and strengthening its balance sheet, the tourism group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to grow, and growing earnings by 10 percent a year is not possible unless you invest,” Fritz Joussen told journalists after the group reported first-half results.

He added that TUI also wanted to use the proceeds to improve its credit rating, to give it access to bond markets, but that it would stick to the promises on dividends it had made to shareholders.

He said the group would give an update at the end of 2016, when it reports full-year results in December.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.