FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish citizens among wounded in Istanbul blast - Ireland foreign minister
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Irish citizens among wounded in Istanbul blast - Ireland foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A number of Irish citizens were among the injured in Istanbul, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Saturday, after a suicide bomber blew himself up on a major shopping and tourist thoroughfare.

“We are aware of a number of Irish citizens among the injured,” Charlie Flanagan said in a statement, adding that an embassy official in Istanbul was providing consular assistance.

Five people, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the attack in Istanbul and at least 36 wounded. Israel said earlier that some of its citizens were among the wounded. Broadcaster NTV earlier reported that two of the injured were from Iceland.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.