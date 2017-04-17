FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish electoral board head says ballots, envelopes in referendum are valid
April 17, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 4 months ago

Turkish electoral board head says ballots, envelopes in referendum are valid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ballots and envelopes provided to voters for Sunday's referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan were produced by the High Electoral Board (YSK) and are valid, the head of the board said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, YSK Chairman Sadi Guven said a last-minute decision by the board to allow unstamped ballots in the referendum was not unprecedented as the government had previously permitted such a move.

The "No" campaign has said the decision raised questions about the validity of the vote. Following the vote on Sunday, Guven said the decision was taken before results were entered into the system, and that members of the ruling AK Party and the main opposition were present at almost all polling stations and signed off on reports.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; #Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
